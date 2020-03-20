WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, Preview For Mar 20 Episode

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Roman Reigns and Goldberg come face-to-face as they enter the ring to sign their WrestleMania 36 contracts. WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski is also set to appear and will give all the details of the upcoming two-day PPV. After making his debut last week, Jeff Hardy could start his WrestleMania 36 storyline.

According to many, Sheamus could return and confront the Enigma. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley can also enter the ring and reveal her WrestleMania 36 plans.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown live match: Rob Gronkowski to appear, will talk about WrestleMania 36

WWE SmackDown live match: Roman Reigns and Goldberg to sign WrestleMania contract

WWE SmackDown live match: Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear

WWE SmackDown live match: Bayley’s WrestleMania 36 challenger could be announced

WWE SmackDown live match: Mandy Rose and Otis story to continue

WWE SmackDown live match: Sheamus could make a comeback

WWE SmackDown live match: Braun Strowman could confront IC Champion Sami Zayn

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 20, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

It’s official! I’m hosting @WrestleMania this year...and it’s gonna be too big for just one night. For the 1st time, #WrestleMania will be a 🚨2-NIGHT🚨event: Saturday, April 4 AND Sunday, April 5 on @WWENetwork! Tell you more this Friday night on #SmackDown at 8 ET on @FOXTV. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 18, 2020

