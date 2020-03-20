The Debate
WWE SmackDown Live Streaming Details, Predicted Results, Preview For Mar 20 Episode

WWE News

WWE SmackDown Live Streaming: Tonight, fans will see Roman Reigns and Goldberg come face-to-face as they enter the ring to sign their WrestleMania 36 contracts.

WWE SmackDown live streaming

In the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown, fans will see Roman Reigns and Goldberg come face-to-face as they enter the ring to sign their WrestleMania 36 contracts. WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski is also set to appear and will give all the details of the upcoming two-day PPV. After making his debut last week, Jeff Hardy could start his WrestleMania 36 storyline.

According to many, Sheamus could return and confront the Enigma. WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley can also enter the ring and reveal her WrestleMania 36 plans.

Also Read l  WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results, March 13 preview

WWE SmackDown live streaming: Matches/segments scheduled to happen on WWE SmackDown

  • WWE SmackDown live match: Rob Gronkowski to appear, will talk about WrestleMania 36
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Roman Reigns and Goldberg to sign WrestleMania contract
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Sasha Banks and Bayley to appear
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Bayley’s WrestleMania 36 challenger could be announced
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Mandy Rose and Otis story to continue
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Sheamus could make a comeback
  • WWE SmackDown live match: Braun Strowman could confront IC Champion Sami Zayn

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, preview ahead of Elimination Chamber 2020

WWE SmackDown live streaming: WWE SmackDown live telecast in India?

As per Indian timings, WWE SmackDown will begin on March 20, 2020 at 6:30 AM IST. It will be live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. It can also be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details and predicted results after Super ShowDown

WWE SmackDown live streaming: How to watch WWE SmackDown live stream online?

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the WWE action. Fans can also catch the action on smart television using Kindle fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming details, preview, schedule and predicted results for Feb 21

Also Read l WWE SmackDown live streaming: Reigns to face The Miz, Morrison, Bayley to defend her title

