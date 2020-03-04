Brock Lesnar Reveals About Leaving WWE In 2004 For 'wanting To Do Something Different'

During SummerSlam 2002, Brock Lesnar became the youngest WWE Champion by defeating The Rock. Because of that, he started working overtime and wrestled for more than 200 days a year. Kurt Angle, on the recently released Ruthless Aggression documentary series, revealed that Brock Lesnar was fed up of travelling from one place to another every day. Everything was taking a toll on his mind and body.

Also Read l AJ Styles channels inner Undertaker vs Aleister Black on WWE RAW; Watch

In the documentary, other WWE officials revealed that Brock Lesnar used to mention that he hated travelling from buses and going to the airport. Brock Lesnar was so fed up that he purchased a private plane which used to make his travel a little easy. However, competing in 200 matches a year was too much for Lesnar and he decided to quit.

After a live show, Brock Lesnar went to WWE Executive Director Bruce Pinchard’s office and revealed that he is going to quit. He said nothing WWE does next is going to change his mind. Remembering the day, Bruce Pinchard said that Brock Lesnar was really specific with his statement. He entered the room, sat on the chair and said three words, “Hey, I’m quitting.” Bruce Pinchard knew the day was about to come, so he was ready. He took Brock Lesnar to Vince McMahon and the deal was finalised.

Also Read l Watch Drew McIntyre take Brock Lesnar down with three Claymore Kicks on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar reveals why he left WWE

In the documentary, Brock Lesnar revealed that he wanted to do something new in his life. That’s why he decided to quit WWE. He revealed that he can’t change the past, so he has to keep moving forward.

“If you wanna go further ahead in life, then you got to stick your neck out. So, I’m looking forward to the future. I can’t really care about the past, what’s done is done and let’s move on and do something different," said Brock Lesnar.

Also Read l WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre confronts Brock Lesnar; Randy Orton attacks Beth Phoenix

Also Read l Randy Orton shocks WWE RAW fans with brutal RKO on Edge's wife Beth Pheonix: WATCH