Brock Lesnar, Sting, Hulk Hogan And Other Legendary Superstars Destroyed By Goldberg

Brock Lesnar has defeated many WWE superstars in his career. He also broke The Undertaker's 21-0 winning streak. However, the only superstar who had the power to destroy and brutalise Brock Lesnar was Bill Goldberg. Goldberg was so feared and strong that he had a 173-0 undefeated streak when he made his wrestling debut. During his time with WCW, Goldberg became a one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion, two-time WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and one-time WCW World Tag Team.

He also ended the career of wrestling great Bret Hart in 1999. However, Lesnar and Hart were not the only wrestlers Goldberg has destroyed in his decade long career. Goldberg fought many legendary superstars and he defeated almost all of them. Here are some of them.

legendary superstars Goldberg destroyed:

Hulk Hogan

When Goldberg was winning all his matches in WCW, officials decided to introduce a new rival for the then-undefeated wrestler. They introduced Goldberg as the new challenger for Hollywood Hulk Hogan. After going back-and-forth in many segments, a WCW World Championship match was fixed between the two in Nitro. Many believed that Hogan was going to defeat Goldberg, but a spear from Goldberg secured his win. He became the new WCW World Champion and his undefeated streak continued.

Sting

Goldberg and Sting were the two most famous wrestlers in WCW. When they faced each other for the WCW World Championship in 1998, the stadium was filled with their chants. Sting was at the peak of his career, but so was Goldberg and he defeated Sting with a spear. The match was filled with some incredible moments.

Brock Lesnar

The rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg is known to be one of the most famous rivalries WWE has ever produced. It all began when Lesnar caused Goldberg's elimination in the 2004 Royal Rumble. Goldberg took his revenge soon enough. In 2016, Goldberg made his comeback in the WWE ring and defeated Lesnar. In WrestleMania 33, the two clashed again, but this time Lesnar won. However, Goldberg is among the few men who defeated Brock Lesnar in WWE.

Triple H

From the day Goldberg entered the WWE ring, he set his eyes on the WWE World Championship which was held by Triple H. The two faced each other for the title, but Triple H won by using his iconic sledgehammer. This was Goldberg’s first loss in WWE. At Unforgiven, Goldberg got a rematch. This time, he took his revenge by punishing Triple H and winning the WWE World Championship.

The Rock

In 2003, Goldberg signed a contract with WWE and the way he made his debut is still remembered by fans. The Rock, who was a major heel for WWE back then, came to the ring and taunted every WWE superstar on the roster. He said that he has defeated every wrestler from Hulk Hogan to Stone Cold. Right then, Goldberg showed up and speared The Rock. This led to them starting a new rivalry. Goldberg defeated the Great One at Backlash 2003.

