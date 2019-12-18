The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Goldberg Wants A Rematch With The Undertaker After A FAILED Attempt Earlier This Year

WWE News

Goldberg has dropped a hint that he wants a rematch with WWE icon The Undertaker. Check out how NXT superstar Matt Riddle grilled the WCW legend on Twitter.

Written By Danish Ansari | Mumbai | Updated On:
Goldberg

Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker squared off for the first time in their careers at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia back in June, but the match contained several high-profile errors leading to a botched ending. Goldberg’s performance during the clash saw a rapid decline after a sheer collision through the ring post which left him busted open. The WCW icon had blamed the heat in Saudi Arabia and poor timing with The Undertaker for the disastrous fight. WWE had recently released a teaser from Goldberg’s appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions which saw Steve Austin fire some quick-fire questions at Goldberg as part of a word association game. When The Undertaker was brought up, Goldberg was quick to respond saying that he owes The Undertaker a receipt, expressing interest in a rematch.

Also Read | Throwback: The Undertaker Challenges Randy Orton Inside The Hell In A Cell At Armageddon

WWE: Matt Riddle blasts Goldberg for his comments on The Undertaker

Following the teaser, NXT's Matt Riddle took to Twitter to blast Goldberg and argued that he should rather apologise to the 'Phenom’ for their disastrous first fight.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Picks Four Greatest Wrestlers Of All Time; Cena, The Undertaker Excluded

Matt Riddle, who has criticised Bill Goldberg on numerous occasions for his wrestling ability had also led to him getting blocked by the WCW legend in the past. After Goldberg's woeful clash against The Undertaker, the NXT superstar had taken to Twitter to dubb Goldberg as the worst wrestler in the wrestling business.

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Is 'my Idol', Says Goldberg On The Broken Skull Sessions

Also Read | Goldberg To Get Candid With Stone Cold On Broken Skull Sessions After TLC

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
'OPPN PARTIES INSTIGATING PROTESTS'
WHO IS CURRENTLY US PRESIDENT?
DELHI POLICE REQUESTS PROTESTERS
KOHLI TOPS FORBES 100 LIST
IPL AUCTION 2020 LIVE UPDATES