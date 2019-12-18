Goldberg Wants A Rematch With The Undertaker After A FAILED Attempt Earlier This Year

Bill Goldberg and The Undertaker squared off for the first time in their careers at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia back in June, but the match contained several high-profile errors leading to a botched ending. Goldberg’s performance during the clash saw a rapid decline after a sheer collision through the ring post which left him busted open. The WCW icon had blamed the heat in Saudi Arabia and poor timing with The Undertaker for the disastrous fight. WWE had recently released a teaser from Goldberg’s appearance on Stone Cold Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions which saw Steve Austin fire some quick-fire questions at Goldberg as part of a word association game. When The Undertaker was brought up, Goldberg was quick to respond saying that he owes The Undertaker a receipt, expressing interest in a rematch.

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

WWE: Matt Riddle blasts Goldberg for his comments on The Undertaker

Following the teaser, NXT's Matt Riddle took to Twitter to blast Goldberg and argued that he should rather apologise to the 'Phenom’ for their disastrous first fight.

You spelled apology wrong, you owe Undertaker an apology bro https://t.co/OOvDKm8ESb — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) December 13, 2019

Matt Riddle, who has criticised Bill Goldberg on numerous occasions for his wrestling ability had also led to him getting blocked by the WCW legend in the past. After Goldberg's woeful clash against The Undertaker, the NXT superstar had taken to Twitter to dubb Goldberg as the worst wrestler in the wrestling business.

I love Pro Wrestling so much and that’s why I get mad at certain people because they’re unsafe, dangerous and a liability to everyone else, I’ve worked hard to get where I am and this is only the beginning!

PS @undertaker is a stallion and is a true legend pic.twitter.com/WotacyNOre — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 8, 2019

