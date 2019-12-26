Goldberg And Hulk Hogan Never Practiced For Their WCW World Championship Match

Goldberg’s undefeated streak was legendary. During that time, he faced many known superstars including Hulk Hogan. Goldberg faced Hulk Hogan for the WCW World title match and many believed that Hogan was going to beat him. However, that never happened. Very few people know that the duo never practised for that match.

In a recent episode of The Broken Skull Sessions, when Stone Cold asked Goldberg about the title match, Goldberg said that they just went with the flow. Before the match, Goldberg went to Hulk Hogan and asked him about the match. Hogan said that, "We’ll call it in the ring." When he asked Hogan if he is lying or not, Hogan replied, "No."

“I go in and say, ‘What are we doing?’ And he goes, ‘We’ll call it in the ring’ — you’re kidding me right?! So then we go [in the match] and lock up,” said Goldberg in The Broken Skull Sessions.

Also Read l Goldberg responds to criticism which hints at him ending Bret Hart's career

Also Read l Goldberg reveals that he had differences with Triple H on 'The Broken Skull Sessions'

Goldberg and Stone Cold play Rapid-fire

WWE released some videos from The Broken Skull Sessions where Stone Cold and Goldberg can be seen playing rapid-fire rounds. In the round, when Stone Cold asks Goldberg about the dream opponent he never fought, Goldberg looked at the Texas Rattlesnake and took Stone Cold’s name. Stone Cold later asked Goldberg about his favourite opponent. To which, the former WWE Champion said that it was Big Show. He used to love picking a 500-pound man every day. In the game, Goldberg revealed that Brock Lesnar is a ‘worthy opponent’ and his advocate Paul Heyman is a ‘godfather’. Goldberg then called Roman Reigns the ‘future’ of WWE and said that ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is his ‘idol’.

Also Read l Goldberg wants a rematch with The Undertaker after a FAILED attempt earlier this year

.@steveaustinBSR gets to the bottom line with @Goldberg on some of the biggest names in sports-entertainment ahead of #BrokenSkullSessions streaming THIS SUNDAY after #WWETLC! pic.twitter.com/HKtdYGCCmV — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 12, 2019

Also Read l Goldberg admits to feeling 'weird' after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33