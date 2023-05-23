WWE Raw Results: Brock Lesnar takes out Cody Rhodes ahead of Night of Champions

Quick links:
Image: wwe.com
On the final Monday Night Raw before the Night of the Champions, Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes came face to face again. Seth Rollins presented a confident figure ahead of his match against AJ Styles for the Heavyweight title. Moreover, Finn Balor and Shinsuke Nakamura also squared off.
Ahead of the Night of the Champions, Brock Lesnar made a vicious attack on Cody Rhodes and tried to eliminate him from the scheduled Pay-Per-View match. However, the match is intact as Rhodes is determined to fight Lesnar in any condition. Seth Rollins expressed his views on Roman Reigns and put forward the experience of fighting AJ Styles. Plus, Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch sat for the contract signing segment. In the main event of the night, the tag team champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn once again partnered with Matt Riddle to face the Intercontinental champion Gunther-led faction The Imperium.
Now all attention towards WWE SmackDown, which will be the final weekly show before the WWE Night of Chamopions.