Three reasons why AJ Styles should win WWE Heavyweight Championship vs Seth Rollins

With WWE Night of Champions approaching, the newly announced WWE Heavyweight Title is set to get its rightful owner. The contenders for the title are Seth Rollins and Aj Styles, making it absolutely a dream match, a fight worth a title. While both wrestlers are deserved champions, the fans' opinion is mixed. Many would want to see Rollins roll the title once again, whereas others may want to see The Phenomenal 1 rise to the top again. Thus, who should win in this outright clash of the Titans?

When the gleaming title was unveiled, Seth Rollins was the first to cut out an intense promo and present his contendership for the title. As he is seen in the same shadows as Roman Reigns, the skeptics are sure that it will be The Visionary, who will make history at the Jeddah Superdome on May 27. But! But! But! Though he has remained quiet but AJ Styles is also equally favorite. While WWE has made Rollins the obvious choice but "We've got 3 reasons for ya.." as to why AJ Styles should get the win over Seth Rollins at Night of Champions.

AJ Styles is still at his peak

A supreme in-ring performer, AJ Styles hasn't got slower in his career spanning over 20 years. The Phenomenal has only gotten better and at 45, he still moves better than most of the other superstars. You doubt that? Watch the SmackDown on Friday. Moreover, the ability to set chemistry with all his opponents is still riding high with AJ Styles. Watch AJ Styles vs Omos if you don't agree with that, or AJ Styles vs John Cena or AJ Styles vs Brock Lesnar. There is a never-ending list of how many great matches AJ Styles has given over the years.

AJ Styles can perform both as a face and as a heel

There are few superstars, who could give justification to the gimmick of both a face and a heel, and AJ Styles is one of them. As a versatile performer, he can hold the championship for long and can juggle between the gimmicks. In the past he has done that and each time he's been successful. So, why not one more time?

AJ Styles is once in a lifetime performer

Often compared with Shawn Michaels, who is a Hall of Famer in WWE, Styles carries the same flexes as that of HBK and is also guaranteed to be inducted into the HOF. While Michaels officially ended his career on a high against the Undertaker, Styles should also be kept at that stature and not as any other material who can be thrown to promote younger talent. So, as a big deal, he should be crowned the WWE Heavyweight champion, this Night of Champions.