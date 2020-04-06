Brock Lesnar Vs Drew McIntyre: Rick Pitino Wins Bet With Son On WrestleMania 36 Match

Drew McIntyre registered one of the biggest upsets in WWE history as he went on to defeat Brock Lesnar aka ‘The Beast’ for the WWE Title in the main event of WrestleMania 36. However, not everyone is upset over Brock Lesnar’s defeat. Head coach of Lona college’s basketball team Rick Pitino recently won a friendly wager over his son Richard Pitino as Drew McIntyre tamed ‘The Beast’ Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The father-son duo picked their favourites for the highly anticipated Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre fight at WrestleMania 36. While most of the wrestling community backed Brock Lesnar, Rick Pitino took Drew McIntyre’s side.

WrestleMania 36 results: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre ends with Rick Pitino in the mix

Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre garnered a lot of attention as Rick Pitino and his son Richard Pitino went on to challenge each other with a friendly bet over the championship fight. The fight ended on a quick note, as both fighters had their moments inside the ring but Drew McIntyre managed to dominate Brock Lesnar within 15 minutes of their battle. Here’s a look at the friendly wager between Rick Pitino and his son Richard Pitino over BrockLesnar vs Drew McIntyre.

How about you reverse that and it’s a deal. Can’t root against a Gopher https://t.co/9jrj5FJ5AX — Richard Pitino (@CoachPitinoMN) April 4, 2020

WrestleMania 36 results: Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre is not only the current WWE champion but he is also the first British wrestler to hold a WWE title. Not many wrestlers have defeated Brock Lesnar inside the WWE ring, but Drew McIntyre is one of those handful wrestlers to have reached the benchmark as he went on to destroy Brock Lesnar on the second day of WrestleMania 36. Here’s a glimpse of Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre.

WrestleMania 36 results: Day 2 results of WrestleMania 36

Kickoff Match: Liv Morgan defeats Natalya

NXT Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair defeats Rhea Ripley (C)

Singles match: Aleister Black defeats Bobby Lashley

Singles match: Otis defeats Dolph Ziggler

Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeats Randy Orton

WWE RAW Tag-Team Championship: The Street Profits (C) defeat Angel Garza & Austin Theory

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Champion: Bayley (C) defeats Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lacey Evans and Tamina

Firefly Fun House Match: ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt defeats John Cena

WWE Championship (Brock Lesnar vs Drew McIntyre): Drew McIntyre def. Brock Lesnar (C)

