Drew McIntyre Trains At Scottish Highlands To Prepare For Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 36

Drew McIntyre will step up as the underdog in his upcoming fight against Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, he can still register an upset by defeating Brock Lesnar for the WWE title in one of the biggest fights of his career. However, this could prove to be easier said than done, as there have been only a handful of wrestlers in WWE who have surpassed Brock Lesnar inside the ring. A number of WWE fans believe that Drew McIntyre possesses all the tools that are necessary to take out Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. The 34-year-old Scottish wrestler is preparing hard for Brock Lesnar and he has chosen the Scottish Highlands as the perfect venue for his training.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre training: Drew McIntyre Says ‘genius’ Brock Lesnar Made Sure Royal Rumble 2020 Was Huge For Him

WrestleMania 36: Drew McIntyre prepares for Brock Lesnar from the Scottish Highlands

BT Sport recently posted a video from their official social media handle in which Drew McIntyre is spotted visiting his home country Scotland in order to prepare for his WrestleMania 36 fight opposite Brock Lesnar. The global spread of the coronavirus pandemic has forced WWE to host WrestleMania 36 without any spectators via a two-night event for the first time in history.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre training: Drew McIntyre Says Goldberg And Roman Reigns Shouldn't Headline WrestleMania 36

In the Scottish Highlands, Drew McIntyre was spotted training in the middle of nature along with his teammates. “I have come home to prepare for my destiny,” said Drew McIntyre as he made his way into the Scottish Highlands. Throughout the video, Drew McIntyre is seen indulging in unorthodox training methods as he lifts up boulders in order to increase his strength. A lot of WWE fans believe that Drew McIntyre can outclass Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 after looking at his latest training video.

Also Read | Drew McIntyre training: WWE RAW Results: Brock Lesnar Slams Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Accepts Edge’s Challenge

Also Read | Drew McIntyre training: WWE RAW Highlights: Brock Lesnar Confronts Drew McIntyre; Randy Orton Attacks Edge

(Image courtesy: BT Sport)