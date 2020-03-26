Drew McIntyre Says ‘genius’ Brock Lesnar Made Sure Royal Rumble 2020 Was Huge For Him

Though he is in the WWE since the 2000s, Drew McIntyre became a household name when he eliminated Brock Lesnar and won the Royal Rumble 2020 match. According to many, the men’s Royal Rumble match was well scripted and it successfully displayed Brock Lesnar as the monster who Drew McIntyre has to face in the future. Since the start of the match, Brock Lesnar non-stop eliminated 13 superstars before getting eliminated by Drew McIntyre’s claymore.

Drew McIntyre calls Brock Lesnar a ‘genius’

Recently, while talking about his Royal Rumble 2020 win to talkSPORT, Drew McIntyre revealed that Brock Lesnar did whatever he could to stick to the plan and make Royal Rumble 2020 a success. Drew McIntyre praised Brock Lesnar for displaying a ‘monstrous’ performance from start to finish. Drew McIntyre then called Brock Lesnar a genius and said that the current WWE Champion wanted to tell a story which people could relate to and from the Royal Rumble 2020 and until now he has been successful.

“Watching him (Brock Lesnar) put that together (Royal Rumble 2020), watching him at work, that was the first time I went ‘wow, this guy is really a genius,’” said Drew McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre praises Paul Heyman

Praising Paul Heyman, who is also writing the Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar storyline, the Royal Rumble 2020 winner stated that Paul Heyman’s writing kept people invested. He said the way Paul Heyman and Brock Lesnar do things is just inspiring and there is a lot of things that can be learnt. He said he can’t wait to see what Paul Heyman’s vision for the future of Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar storyline.

The outpour of support since last night has been overwhelming. Fans, peers, family, friends, thank you!!! I promise to get back to everyone when I can....if this is a dream, do me a favor and don’t wake me up #ImGoingToWrestleMania pic.twitter.com/m4kyQODQfv — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 27, 2020

