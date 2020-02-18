Brock Lesnar Was A 'fun-loving Dude' And Instantly Likeable: Shelton Benjamin

Former Intercontinental champion Shelton Benjamin recently appeared on Lilian Garcia's Chasing Glory podcast where he talked about his wrestling career and long-time friend Brock Lesnar. He also talked about his WWE tenure and extension deal he signed with the company. Remembering his wrestling days during which he used to wrestle with Brock Lesnar at the University of Minnesota, Shelton Benjamin said that Brock Lesnar was a 'fun dude'.

Shelton Benjamin remembered a training session where he grabbed Brock Lesnar’s leg and the current WWE champion ran across the room with one leg while trying to get out of the grip. From then on, the two joined OVW which was a predecessor of WWE NXT. Shelton Benjamin said that he and Brock Lesnar got to know each other more in the OVW days as they spent more time with each other. He said Brock Lesnar used to spend more time in the gym and used to keep to himself.

“When I met Brock, instantly I liked the guy. He was just a big fun-loving dude,” said Shelton Benjamin.

Shelton Benjamin calls Brock Lesnar a 'friend'

Despite getting betrayed and eliminated by Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble 2002, Shelton Benjamin still believes Brock Lesnar is his friend. Shelton Benjamin said that their paths may have changed, but he still respects Brock Lesnar and he is sure that Brock Lesnar respects him as well. Shelton Benjamin also said that he never compares himself with Brock Lesnar as it is wrong to compare a Lion with a Jaguar. Shelton Benjamin said he doesn’t want to limit himself by comparing his career with Brock Lesnar’s.

“Honestly? I wouldn't limit myself to compare myself to Brock... Brock, Randy, Batista, Cena. That was my class," said Shelton Benjamin.

The latest episode of Chasing Glory is live!



I speak w/ @Sheltyb803 about his relationship w/ @BrockLesnar, training w/ @JohnCena, @RandyOrton, @DaveBautista. Shelton BREAKS HIS SILENCE about growing up poor, his kids, + so much more.



WATCH the episode: https://t.co/itQFBHcMs7 — Lilian Garcia (@LilianGarcia) February 17, 2020

