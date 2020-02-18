Randy Orton Brutalises Matt Hardy With Multiple 'Con-Chair-To' On WWE RAW; Watch Video

Randy Orton's recent character arc has left entire WWE Universe perplexed. The Viper victimised Matt Hardy once again during the latest episode of WWE RAW. Orton was supposed to face Matt Hardy on RAW in a No Holds Barred Match. However, the match couldn't take place as Hardy was not cleared to fight by the WWE officials. Instead, what followed was another annihilation of Hardy, which ended up with Hardy been taken off in a stretcher.

WWE RAW Results: Randy Orton continues brutal assault on Matt Hardy

Randy Orton has kept fans on the edge of their seats with his recent unpredictable actions. The Viper laid out the returning Edge on WWE RAW after Royal Rumble before taking out Matt Hardy last week. So far, Randy Orton has also failed to provide any legitimate explanation for his actions.

The Viper finally opened up this week on WWE RAW, admitting that he still harbours respect for Edge and Matt Hardy. While Orton even apologised to Matt Hardy, he once again swerved the fans by decimating the latter. Orton took off Hardy's neckpiece before dragging him onto the ringside steps.

Orton went on to hit a Con-Chair-To on Hardy before repeating his brutal actions once again. With the WWE Universe shocked as ever, Orton screamed "I'm sorry" before finally exiting the ring.

Randy Orton is quickly becoming one of the most maligned heels in the company. With every passing week, the company is making his storyline more convoluted. It's highly likely that WWE is eventually building for a blockbuster clash between Randy Orton and Edge for WrestleMania 36. But as of now, the identity Randy Orton's next victim remains clouded.

Meanwhile, after opening segment on WWE RAW, fans quickly flocked to social media to enquire about the well being of Matt Hardy.

#RAW

Randy Orton: *Beats up a defenseless Matt Hardy*



The 100+ WWE staff and Superstars in the back: pic.twitter.com/ThIIQzuCjE — Hinata’s Wish 希望 (Commissions Open) (@HinatasWish) February 18, 2020

So Matt Hardy doesn’t have one friend in the entire Locker room to help him while Randy Orton commits Attempted Murder on live tv? Ok cool just checking #raw pic.twitter.com/fZbBxWEbOG — Niko Exxtra (@NikoExxtra) February 18, 2020

Matt Hardy being stretchered out of WWE, into the waiting AEW ambulance #Raw pic.twitter.com/Vqn0C2uvTC — WWE Critic (@WWECritics) February 18, 2020

