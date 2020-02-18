AJ Styles Returns To WWE RAW After Getting Injured At Royal Rumble 2020, Watch Video

AJ Styles returned to WWE RAW this week. He promised that he will win the upcoming Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet match at WWE Super ShowDown. He said that he has returned at the right time as WrestleMania will not be the same without him. He then said that he doesn’t care who he faces in the main event of WrestleMania. However, he wants a championship match. He said he doesn’t care who is the champion and it could be Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels or Hulk Hogan. He can defeat anyone at WrestleMania 36 to become the new WWE champion.

After AJ Styles hailed himself as Mr WrestleMania, he was interrupted by Ricochet. AJ Styles started thrashing the Limitless One and said that he made a big mistake by challenging Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship match at WWE Super ShowDown. AJ Styles left the ring with Luke Gallows as Ricochet was scheduled to face Karl Anderson of The O.C. Karl Anderson found it hard to stop the Limitless One without his partners. Ricochet delivered a recoil and won the match.

AJ Styles reveals how he got injured during the Men’s Royal Rumble 2020 match:

AJ Styles earlier spoke on his Mixer channel where he revealed what exactly happened during the Royal Rumble 2020 match and how he got injured. He said that Edge has nothing to do with the injury because it was his fault. AJ Styles revealed that he was not able to flip correctly when Edge speared him. That’s why his shoulder got dislocated. After the incident, AJ Styles wanted to get out of the ring right away. However, he remembered that he can’t do that. AJ Styles revealed that he told referees that he wants somebody to eliminate him. That’s when Edge got the news and eliminated AJ styles.

"Just so everything is clear: Edge did nothing, absolutely 100% nothing wrong. His move, his spear, everything was perfect the way he did it. If there is any blame put on anybody about what I'm dealing with my shoulder, it's me. 100% me,” said AJ Styles.

