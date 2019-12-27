Brock Lesnar Will Not Face Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury At WrestleMania 36: Reports

Earlier, there were rumours that the current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar will face either Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury at WrestleMania. But now, there are reports that he will face neither of them. Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Cain Velasquez was supposed to get a rematch at WrestleMania or the upcoming Royal Rumble. However, because Velasquez is busy with some other work, he won’t be facing Brock Lesnar anytime soon. Boxer Tyson Fury, on the other hand, challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. That said, his chances of facing Lesnar is low as he is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2019.

WWE: Tyson Fury challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 36

After defeating Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel PPV, boxer Tyson Fury challenged WWE Champion Brock Lesnar for a match at the biggest event in WWE. Fury appeared as a guest on Corey Graves’ After the Bell podcast a few weeks ago. He revealed that he is not giving up on his pro-wrestling dreams and wished to fight the Beast Incarnate. He said that he could have fought Brock Lesnar in the first place, but Cain Velasquez came in and grabbed Lesnar’s attention.

“I want to fight Brock Lesnar next. One clip from the Gypsy King and he’ll wake up in Tokyo,” said Fury.

According to wrestling reporter Dave Meltzer, Fury was scheduled to fight Lesnar at the Crown Jewel PPV. However, the plan was laid to rest when Cain Velasquez became available. Some reports also reveal that the storyline between Lesnar and Velasquez was must better than the storyline created for the Fury vs Lesnar match. Fury is currently busy training for his upcoming match against Deontay Wilder which is scheduled to take place on February 22, 2020.

