Goldberg Admits To Feeling 'weird' After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33

Goldberg and Brock Lesnar are undoubtedly two of the best wrestlers WWE has ever seen. The matches between the two were nothing less than terrific. Now, Goldberg has said that he couldn’t help but feel weird after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Goldberg was talking to Stone Cold Steve Austin on the latter’s show - The Broken Skull Sessions. Goldberg said that he had not lost via pinfall in over 13 years when he faced Brock Lesnar.

Stone Cold Steve Austin quizzed Goldberg about how he felt after the match with Brock Lesnar. The WCW legend said that the loss shook him and left him feeling weird. He said that he hadn’t lost in a long time and he didn't know how to react after defeat against Brock Lesnar. The match was Goldberg’s last in WWE. The day after the loss, Goldberg came on WWE RAW to bid his fans goodbye.

Goldberg’s WWE career in 2019

The Hall of Famer returned to WWE this year. He fought The Undertaker in June at the WWE SuperShowdown. After the match, the wrestling legend felt like he had lost his mojo. He said in an interview that he is never satisfied with his performances and he was left heartbroken by his loss to the Dead Man Walking.

However, he is not considered a legend without reason. Just months later, Goldberg defeated Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam in under two minutes. Goldberg has not ruled out future matches. Interestingly, for the longest time, Goldberg resented the company as he felt WWE had underutilized him and not been fair to him. But it seems like these things are in the past.

