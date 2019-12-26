WWE Rumors: Brock Lesnar's Return Looks Imminent With Royal Rumble Coming Soon

Brock Lesnar has been absent from all WWE events ever since his victory over Rey Mysterio. Though fans have become used to not seeing the superstar full-time on WWE, here is some reason for them to smile. According to reports, the company is planning to bring back The Beast in early 2020.

Also Read | WWE News: Booker T Reacts To Rusev Performing His 'Spinaroonie' Move

Also Read | Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Refused To Lose To Brock Lesnar

WWE Rumours: Brock Lesnar will be back soon

The Observer said that Brock Lesnar would be back on WWE television soon. It speculated that it could be as early as the first few months of 2020. Brock Lesnar's participation in the Royal Rumble has also become a source of speculation. With his feud with Rey Mysterio having reached its seeming conclusion, it remains to be seen who will take on The Beast Incarnate at the Royal Rumble. One of the names that have popped up is that of Cain Velasquez. Other reports suggest that WWE may field Kevin Owens and Randy Orton against the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Also Read | WWE Rumours: Cain Velasquez Can Make His WWE Return In Royal Rumble, May Face Brock Lesnar

. @btsportwwe

It's easy to garner publicity calling out the top box office attraction. @dc_mma can't hang w/ @BrockLesnar in the #Brocktagon nor a @WWE ring, and he can't hang with me on the mic. MAYBE he could TRY to hang with Brock on the mic and me in the ring … MAYBE!!! https://t.co/3eMzMQYzXa — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) December 15, 2019

Also Read | Goldberg Admits To Feeling 'weird' After Losing To Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania 33

With the Royal Rumble just around the corner, it is expected that the WWE Champion will make an appearance on WWE RAW in the run-up to the PPV. The Royal Rumble is the most significant pay-per-view event leading to WrestleMania. It would make sense to have Lesnar appear early in the year for WWE to set up a feud for the champion at the Royal Rumble. Lesnar has already defended his title successfully against Mysterio and Velasquez after winning it from Kofi Kingston in the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX.

Also Read | WWE News: The Miz Avoids Talking About "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt; Confuses Fans