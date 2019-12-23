Stone Cold Steve Austin Reveals Why He Refused To Lose To Brock Lesnar

Once upon a time, WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin did not show up for Monday Night RAW. He refused to lose to Brock Lesnar. The incident, which happened in 2002, resulted in Austin walking out of WWE. The Texas Rattlesnake has since then made it clear that he has regretted his decision. Now, Stone Cold Steve Austin has come out and explained why he chose to stay away from the match.

According to Stone Cold Steve Austin, he refused to lose the match against Brock Lesnar because there was a lack of buildup to the loss and the narrative was non-existent. Stone Cold Steve Austin was speaking on Pardon My Take podcast when he broached the topic. He said that he was not averse to losing the match to Brock Lesnar. However, the lack of buildup made him decide to stay away from it altogether.

Stone Cold Steve Austin said that the match with Brock Lesnar was scheduled for the day after he fought Rick Flair in a cage match. On the podcast, the wrestler said that the company wanted him to fly to Atlanta for Monday Night RAW and lose to Brock Lesnar. Just a night before, he was fighting the GOAT in a cage in Columbus, Georgia.

Stone Cold: I love Brock Lesnar

Stone Cold Steve Austin said that during his match with Flair, he was like a kid in a candy store. So, it made sense for him to not show up for RAW. He didn’t feel like it was time for him to do any favours for Lesnar. Austin said that his match with Brock Lesnar was unadvertised. Also, it was for a TV match, which felt a little anti-climactic. Stone Cold Steve Austin added that he loved Lesnar and would have lost to him any day of the week. However, the very nature of the match and the lack of buildup made him stay away from it. Stone Cold Steve Austin said that he wanted the match to mean something for everyone involved.

