Brock Lesnar Scheduled To Make His Return On The First Episode Of RAW 2020

After being away for more than one month, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his return on 2020’s first episode of WWE RAW (January 6, 2019). WWE announced this news by releasing a video on their various social media handles. Fans believe that WWE could introduce a new storyline for Brock Lesnar and his WWE title as Royal Rumble is just a few weeks away. There are rumours that an A-list superstar from the current RAW roster can come to the ring to challenge Brock Lesnar. Many say that Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury won’t appear on RAW as the two wrestlers are busy with their work.

Also Read l Dana White reveals BIGGEST UFC regret and it involves Brock Lesnar

Also Read l Brock Lesnar talks about Big Show's disgusting poop story inside the ring

Brock Lesnar won’t face Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury at WrestleMania

Earlier, there were rumours that the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will face either Cain Velasquez or Tyson Fury at WrestleMania or Royal Rumble. But now, there are reports that he will face neither of them. Wrestling Observer Newsletter revealed that Cain Velasquez was supposed to get a rematch at WrestleMania or the upcoming Royal Rumble. However, because Velasquez is busy with some other work, he won’t be facing Brock Lesnar anytime soon. Boxer Tyson Fury, on the other hand, challenged Brock Lesnar for a match at WrestleMania 36 a few weeks ago. That said, his chances of facing Lesnar is low as he is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder on February 22, 2019.

Also Read l Bobby Lashley returned after 10 years only for a match against Brock Lesnar

WWE RAW: Rey Mysterio to face Andrade

The video released by WWE also reveals a re-match between Rey Mysterio and Andrade for the WWE United States championship. Rey Mysterio lost his US title to Andrade at WWE’s Madison Square Garden live event and would be eager to get it back in the upcoming episode. Fans believe that Rey Mysterio can lose the rematch as WWE wants Humberto Carrillo and Andrade to fight for the title at WWE Royal Rumble. Some believe that Seth Rollins and the AOP can interfere in the match and help Andrade retain his title. This will grow the ongoing storyline between Rollins and Rey Mysterio.

Also Read l Brock Lesnar's return and two title matches to take place in 2020's first WWE RAW episode