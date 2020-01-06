Roman Reigns Set To Take Part In 2020 Men's WWE Royal Rumble Match

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown on Friday saw Daniel Bryan promising the WWE Universe that he would defeat The Fiend at Royal Rumble 2020. Roman Reigns interrupted the interview and revealed that he would be competing in the Royal Rumble match as well. He also promised that he would win the event and will face 'The Yes Man' at WrestleMania 36 for the WWE Universal Championship title. According to rumours, the match can actually happen as Reigns is currently the officials' favourite to win. Roman Reigns is the first WWE superstar to confirm his involvement in the upcoming 30-Men Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns: WWE’s favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble

According to a leading Indian publication, Roman Reigns is the favourite to win the Men’s Royal Rumble match. Roman Reigns has only participated in one title match (Intercontinental Championship) last year and WWE would want to give 'The Big Dog' another title shot. According to fans, Reigns will also be an ideal rival for Bray Wyatt and his WWE Universal Championship if Daniel Bryan fails at Royal Rumble 2020. Experts also reveal that former NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler is the favourite to win the Women’s Royal Rumble match.

Roman Reigns may face The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

Earlier, WrestlingNews.co revealed that Roman Reigns can face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in WrestleMania 36 as WWE would want the two biggest faces of SmackDown to collide on the greatest stage. Many fans don’t believe the rumours as "The Fiend" is currently busy with the storyline which includes Daniel Bryan. The rivalry between the two is expected to continue till WrestleMania 36. However, anything can happen as WWE has changed storylines before. If WWE decides to make Roman Reigns face "The Fiend" at WrestleMania, then they have to close their ongoing storylines soon.

WWE Royal Rumble matches announced until now:

WWE Universal Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

RAW Women's Title Match

Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

30-Men Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns, 29 Participants TBA

30-Women Royal Rumble Match

Charlotte Flair, 29 Participants TBA

