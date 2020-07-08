When Brock Lesnar DESTROYED A Plush Cadillac As Seth Rollins Watched On In Horror

Brock Lesnar has thrilled WWE fans with umpteen in-ring memories throughout the years in the promotion, which the wrestling fans will cherish for a long, long time. However, Brock Lesnar pouring an all-out assault on Seth Rollin’s brand new Cadillac still remains one of his most iconic moments. In 2015. ‘The Beast Incarnate’ made his way into the arena amid little fanfare but after he arrived, Brock Lesnar surprised the entire Scottrade Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri by mauling Seth Rollins and his teammates J&J after taking his frustration out on J&J's prized Cadillac.

WWE Throwback: When Brock Lesnar destroyed Seth Rollins' brand new Cadillac on WWE RAW

The entire feud began when Seth Rollins stole Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania moment in 2015 by cashing in his Money In the Bank briefcase in the final minutes of the event. Brock Lesnar was already dominating his WWE Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 31. When it seemed like Brock Lesnar would walk out with his WWE belt, Seth Rollins cashed in his MITB briefcase and managed to outclass a weary Brock Lesnar to hoist the WWE championship.

Yet, “The Future of WWE” had to pay the price in the very next episode of Monday Night RAW, which was initially expected to be Seth Rollins' coronation. Seth Rollins treated himself with a brand new Cadillac in the episode without realising that Brock Lesnar had his eyes on him. In the final minutes, Brock Lesnar arrived into the arena with his manager Paul Heyman and surprised the fans in attendance by taking aim at the luxury car in front of Seth Rollins' eyes. Seth Rollins could do little except watch in horror as the scene unfolded even as Lesnar bashed in every inch of the vehicle. However, when Seth Rollins' allies tried to take Brock Lesnar out, ‘The Beast’ manhandled them viciously.

Although Seth Rollins managed to exit the arena unhurt, he was forced to escape and run out of the stadium in order to save himself from Brock Lesnar. Even though Rollins was unhurt, huis brand new Cadillac was destroyed publicly by Brock Lesnar. It has been five years since the incident but the episode continues to thrill the WWE fans to this day.

Image courtesy: WWE.com