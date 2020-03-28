AEW Star Brodie Lee Reveals Triple H Offered To Send Him To NJPW After WWE Release

On the March 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Brodie Lee made his much-anticipated debut as The Dark Order's Exalted One. Within days, he proved to be a crowd-puller and was able to attract a huge crowd to this week’s show. Brodie Lee, who was working in WWE for the past few years, recently appeared on the latest edition of ‘Talk Is Jericho’ where he spoke about his WWE career.

Also Read l Matt Hardy explains why he chose AEW over WWE NXT, says AEW gives more creative control

Triple H gave Brodie Lee an NJPW offer

Brodie Lee talked about the day he requested his release from WWE and revealed the advice Triple H gave him which would have changed his future. Brodie Lee said that Triple H had called him after hearing about his release and offered to send him to the New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) while under a WWE contract. At first, Brodie Lee accepted the offer because he wanted to do what he loves, which is wrestling.

“Hunter (Triple H) had called me like 'what do you want to do?' I was like 'I want to wrestle.' He goes 'do you want to go to New Japan?' And I was like 'yes, 100 per cent,’” said Brodie Lee.

Also Read l WWE on the decline? AEW beats WWE NXT in television ratings for 10th week

Brodie Lee had doubts about Triple H’s offer

However, Brodie Lee had his doubts about the offer because he was still under contract with WWE. During the podcast, Brodie Lee also accepted that at one point he thought WWE was going to buy NJPW to launch NXT Japan which would again put him under the WWE Network. Ultimately, Brodie Lee never went to NJPW and WWE never bought New Japan. Current AEW star Brodie Lee returned to WWE in October 2019 before being released by WWE in December 2019.

Also Read l Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE? Former WWE superstar signs AEW contract

Also Read l Bray Wyatt comments on Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee leaving WWE for AEW