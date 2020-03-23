Matt Hardy Explains Why He Chose AEW Over WWE NXT, Says AEW Gives More Creative Control

Matt Hardy recently appeared on Chris Jericho’s ‘Talk is Jericho’ podcast where he revealed that he was asked to join WWE NXT. He denied the offer stating that he is not getting enough creative power. However, he said that if Triple H was running the show he would have stayed with WWE. He said that with Vince McMahon currently leading the company, he does not agree with the way ‘things are going now’ in WWE.

After the podcast, Matt Hardy revealed why he chose AEW over WWE NXT. Responding to a fan’s tweet, Matt Hardy revealed that WWE RAW and WWE NXT have the same boss (Vince McMahon), so he would have got the same creative liberty in WWE NXT that he had in WWE RAW. Matt Hardy then praised AEW and said that Tony Khan-led company is giving him more creative control than WWE.

I appreciate your passion, but it’s ultimately the same boss. My creative input is unquestionably greater at AEW.



If you had to choose between 2 jobs, would you take less money for more days away? Or more money for less days away? I make smart choices for my family & legacy. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 22, 2020

Matt Hardy AEW: Other stars who've left WWE because of creative issues

Matt Hardy is not the first superstar to leave WWE because of creative differences. Earlier, current AEW Champion Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose, Chris Jericho and Luke Harper aka Brodie Lee left WWE because of the same reason. Recently, Sin Cara and others were also released by WWE because they were allegedly having creative differences with WWE officials.

Matt Hardy AEW: Matt Hardy debuts, joins The Elite

After last week’s AEW Dynamite main event, Matt Jackson introduced the fifth and final member of The Elite to Chris Jericho, the Inner Circle and the world. He said his team will not be short-handed at the Blood & Guts match this week as he has called his ‘old friend’ to be the fifth member. Matt Hardy then appeared, leaving Chris Jericho in shock. Later it was officially revealed that Matt Hardy will join the Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, Cody, and Matt Jackson) to face the Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana, and Jake Hager) in this week’s Blood & Guts match.

