Why Did Matt Hardy Leave WWE? Former WWE Superstar Signs AEW Contract

After all the drama ongoing this week amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the WWE Universe, the ‘biggest wrestling organisation of the world’ faced another massive blow from their former superstar Matt Hardy. After a sudden exit from WWE, Matt Hardy went on to enjoy a commendable debut at AEW Dynamite. However, Matt Hardy lashed out at WWE by claiming that his former promotion hired almost every wrestler to continue their monopoly in the professional wrestling community.

Matt Hardy AEW: Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE?

The entire WWE fan base has been thinking "Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE" and the answer, reportedly, is ‘creativity’. According to Matt Hardy, WWE lacks creativity and he wants to enjoy his wrestling career for more two more years at least in AEW. The rebellion of ‘Hardy Boyz’ says that getting into AEW seems to be the best scenario for his wrestling career which might hurt a lot of his WWE fans. However, the ‘Matt Hardy AEW’ segment has been praised by the wrestling community after the recent episode of AEW Dynamite, which saw the Matt Hardy AEW debut.

WWE News: Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE?

When the inevitable question of 'Why did Matt Hardy leave WWE' came in front, the former WWE superstar stated, “I want to be creative and I want to have fun. In WWE, a lot of times, they suck the fun out of it. because it's become such a business and you become a cog in the machine. They tried very hard to sign me. They have offered very good money, but I know my role would have been minimized. For me, more important than money right now, I like to totally utilize my creativity. And these last 3, 4 years I have to do this, I want to enjoy it."

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)