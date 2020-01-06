Daniel Bryan Disappointed That Fans Never Got To See Him Face CM Punk At WrestleMania

Ever since WWE superstar CM Punk made his WWE Backstage debut, many of his colleagues, rivals and officials have come forward to praise the former champion. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon revealed that she would love to see CM Punk back with the company. Now, former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan has praised CM Punk’s in-ring skills and said that he wants to see him return to the ring as well.

Daniel Bryan recently spoke to Cerrito Live. He was asked whether he would like to see CM Punk in the WWE ring again. Daniel Bryan replied by saying that he doesn’t know what will happen, but he always wanted to fight CM Punk in WrestleMania. Talking about his in-ring rivalry with CM Punk, Daniel Bryan said that there should have been a WrestleMania match between the two. He feels disappointed that fans never got to see CM Punk face Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania.

“In the back of my mind and even after he left – I always had this thing where it just seemed to me that there should have been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan and just in the back of my head I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match,” said Daniel Bryan.

Stephanie McMahon wants CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring

After CM Punk’s WWE backstage debut, fans have been asking FOX and WWE to invite CM Punk’s wife and former Divas Champion AJ Lee on the show. Recently, WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon was being interviewed by Metro UK. She revealed that she wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee back in the WWE ring. Stephanie McMahon praised Lee and said that she is a huge fan of her. Stephanie added that Lee deserves as much credit as any other woman in the current WWE roster.

