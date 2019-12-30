Bray Wyatt Heaps Praise On Daniel Bryan, Breaks Character To Fans' Surprise

Daniel Bryan recently won a triple threat match against King Corbin and The Miz in a recent episode of WWE SmackDown. It was a match to decide the No. 1 contender for a clash against Bray Wyatt at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble in 2020. The Universal Champion will be defending his belt.

The two superstars met each other at the Royal Rumble 2014 PPV event. It was an excellent treat to the WWE Universe which was won by Bray Wyatt. The current Universal Champion recently posted a picture with a detailed caption, remembering his last bout against Daniel Bryan. Bray Wyatt also praised Daniel Bryan in the post and broke his storyline character.

Bray Wyatt's Instagram post

In the post, Bray Wyatt wrote that the match against Daniel Bryan in 2014 is one of his all-time favourites. He stated that Daniel Bryan was headlining WrestleMania in 2014 and he deserved the same. Also, he termed Daniel Bryan as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. However, he made it clear that it is his time now.

Dear Daniel Bryan,



Nobody likes a bully.



I was SOOOO excited to see you!😞



PS: The Miz is tough



PPS: HE’s coming for you all☠️☠️☠️ — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 16, 2019

Since 2014, a lot has changed and it would be interesting to see both the wrestlers go head to head against each other at the upcoming Royal Rumble.