CM Punk And Other WWE Superstars React To Liv Morgan-Lana Storyline

CM Punk once again slammed the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. It took a homosexual angle on the recent episode. Recently, on WWE RAW, fans saw Liv Morgan interrupt the wedding segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana. She claimed that she and Lana were in a relationship in the past and she is cheating on her with Bobby Lashley. Morgan's statement left the WWE Universe in shock and they were forced to believe that the hated storyline is far from over. After the show, CM Punk took to Twitter and slammed the storyline for its representation. CM Punk said that the company should hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience.

WWE needs to hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience they’re trying to reach. But what do I know? I’m a bear, I suck the heads off fish. pic.twitter.com/qRUYpgylyS — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 31, 2019

SmackDown superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were not thrilled with the lesbian angle. The Tag-Team duo shared a sarcastic tweet thrashing the segment. Some fans even came forward and revealed that WWE should have introduced Sonya Deville as Lana’s alleged former partner instead of Liv Morgan. Deville is the first openly lesbian superstar in WWE history.

No words ... 😑 — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 31, 2019

I know my friend I know 🤯 https://t.co/riAfd8b5ff — Daria Berenato (@SonyaDevilleWWE) December 31, 2019

Lana slams the haters

After receiving hate from fans, Lana took to Twitter and shared that her marriage segment brought over 40% views on last week’s RAW. She also added some screenshots which revealed that the segment was trending on Twitter and YouTube. She then slammed people for sexist tweets and asked them to have some compassion.

Don’t assume someone’s sexuality. Just because they are not out spoken in the LGTBQ community doesn’t mean that they’re not pansexual, bisexual, gay, transgender or trying to process their sexuality. Even if they are married. For many it’s complicated. Please have compassion — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

I hate to rub it in all my haters & naysayers faces right now but MY wedding on #Raw was the highest part of #MondayNightRAW going up 40 percent from the rest of the show & the highest ratings of the year ! #LanaAndLashleyWedding #Lana #movingtheneedle — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

Lana is Number 1 world wide trend on YouTube and twitter ! LANA is THE BEST because I am moving the needle. #Movingtheneedle #WomensEvolution #LanaisthebestLanaNumber1 #LanaDay #LanaAndLashleyWedding pic.twitter.com/fKDosUwnak — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) January 1, 2020

