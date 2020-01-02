The Debate
CM Punk And Other WWE Superstars React To Liv Morgan-Lana Storyline

WWE News

CM Punk and others slammed the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. It took a homosexual angle in the recent episode. Read on for more.

CM Punk

CM Punk once again slammed the ongoing storyline between Lana, Rusev and Bobby Lashley. It took a homosexual angle on the recent episode. Recently, on WWE RAW, fans saw Liv Morgan interrupt the wedding segment between Bobby Lashley and Lana. She claimed that she and Lana were in a relationship in the past and she is cheating on her with Bobby Lashley. Morgan's statement left the WWE Universe in shock and they were forced to believe that the hated storyline is far from over. After the show, CM Punk took to Twitter and slammed the storyline for its representation. CM Punk said that the company should hire people who actually understand what representation means to the audience.

Also Read l Vince McMahon wants 'More crazy stories' after Lana and Liv Morgan angle was liked by fans

SmackDown superstars Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose were not thrilled with the lesbian angle. The Tag-Team duo shared a sarcastic tweet thrashing the segment. Some fans even came forward and revealed that WWE should have introduced Sonya Deville as Lana’s alleged former partner instead of Liv Morgan. Deville is the first openly lesbian superstar in WWE history. 

Also Read l WWE News: Lana insults Rusev for hitting on Hollywood actress Sharon Stone

Lana slams the haters

After receiving hate from fans, Lana took to Twitter and shared that her marriage segment brought over 40% views on last week’s RAW. She also added some screenshots which revealed that the segment was trending on Twitter and YouTube. She then slammed people for sexist tweets and asked them to have some compassion.

Also Read l  Lana to return to the WWE ring in 2020, but not with dramatic storylines

Also Read l Rusev apologises after destroying Lana-Lashley wedding on WWE RAW, watch

Published:
