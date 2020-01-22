Daniel Bryan Reveals How WWE Forced Him To Get A Haircut For Bray Wyatt Storyline

A few weeks ago, fans saw "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt drag Daniel Bryan to hell and rip his hair from his head. Later, Daniel Bryan returned to WWE TLC and revealed his new look. Daniel Bryan was seen in his old avatar, rocking small hair. Now, the former WWE Champion revealed that he never wanted "The Fiend" to rip his hair. However, he wanted Bray Wyatt to cut his ‘beard hair’ instead.

Recently, Daniel Bryan was interviewed on My San Antonio. The former WWE Champion talked about his haircut segment and how he had a completely different idea compared to WWE officials. Daniel Bryan said that he wanted Wyatt to rip his beard off. For Bryan, his beard was his identity. Daniel Bryan said that he pitched that idea, but officials asked Bryan to cut his hair too. Daniel Bryan added that he wanted to keep his hair long, but that idea was shot down. He had to cut both his hair and beard before WWE TLC.

"By him ripping out or cutting my beard, it would be this idea that he’s stripping me of part of my identity. That was my kind of pitch to them. What actually happened? They said, ‘Well, yeah, then he can cut your hair, too!’” said Daniel Bryan.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan takes his revenge from "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Kane opened up this week’s WWE SmackDown. He announced his participation in the Royal Rumble match. Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen and reminded the former WWE Champion of what he did to him. The lights went out and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt started attacking Kane. However, Kane’s former teammate Daniel Bryan appeared from behind and started beating the WWE Universal Champion. "The Fiend" tried to retreat, but Daniel Bryan grabbed his hair and pulled out his dreadlocks. After the segment, Daniel Bryan challenged Wyatt to a strap match at Royal Rumble. The match was later made official.

