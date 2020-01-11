The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bray Wyatt States The Scary Reason Why He Targeted Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

WWE News

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, Bray Wyatt was back in the Fun House. Talking from the Fun House, he stated the reason behind why he is targeting Bryan.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bray Wyatt

WWE superstar "The Fiend" will be defending his WWE Universal Championship belt against Daniel Bryan at the upcoming PPV Royal Rumble on January 26, 2019. This feud storyline has been running for a while now. 

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Preview: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Returns; King Corbin Confronts Roman Reigns

Also Read | Bray Wyatt Heaps Praise On Daniel Bryan, Breaks Character To Fans' Surprise

The Fiend recalls Survivor Series match

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was back in the Fun House. Talking from the Fun House, he stated the reason behind why he is targeting Daniel Bryan.

Also Read | WWE: Daniel Bryan Returns At WWE TLC With A New Look, Assaults Bray Wyatt

Also Read | WWE: Bray Wyatt Makes The Most Of 'The Fiend' Less Sweater To Defeat The Miz At WWE TLC

"The Fiend" stated that he wanted Daniel Bryan to remember their fight at Survivor Series. He also asked Bryan to remember the history they created inside the ring. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt said that he wanted to change Daniel Bryan. Hence, he chopped off Daniel Bryan’s hair and beard on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Also Read | Daniel Bryan Disappointed That Fans Never Got To See Him Face CM Punk At WrestleMania

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Scares The WWE Universe By Shearing Daniel Bryan

Image credits: WWE.com

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan To Confront "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt In The Upcoming Episode

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
KHAMENEI ISSUES AN APOLOGY
JP NADDA - NEXT BJP CHIEF
CANADA & US HINTED AT IRAN'S ROLE
SACHIN TENDULKAR FACES NETIZENS' WR
JNU VC ON CAMPUS SECURITY
SEHWAG WISHES RAHUL DRAVID