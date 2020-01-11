Bray Wyatt States The Scary Reason Why He Targeted Former WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

WWE superstar "The Fiend" will be defending his WWE Universal Championship belt against Daniel Bryan at the upcoming PPV Royal Rumble on January 26, 2019. This feud storyline has been running for a while now.

The thing about being a dagger is, no matter how many times you get put away you always need to be ready to cut when the time comes. And it will.



Stay sharp



The world only wants to hurt you



So make it bleed back — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) December 31, 2019

The Fiend recalls Survivor Series match

In the recent episode of WWE SmackDown, "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt was back in the Fun House. Talking from the Fun House, he stated the reason behind why he is targeting Daniel Bryan.

"The Fiend" stated that he wanted Daniel Bryan to remember their fight at Survivor Series. He also asked Bryan to remember the history they created inside the ring. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt said that he wanted to change Daniel Bryan. Hence, he chopped off Daniel Bryan’s hair and beard on WWE SmackDown a few weeks ago.

Ramblin' Rabbit tries to let @WWEDanielBryan in on a secret... but @WWEBrayWyatt reminds the WWE Universe that "snitches get stitches."#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/xvI3qmRakz — WWE (@WWE) January 11, 2020

Image credits: WWE.com

