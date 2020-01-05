When Bubba Ray Dudley Offered To Crush The Rock's Throat, But Was Denied By WWE Officials

In the recent episode of Busted Open Radio, WWE’s Former Tag-Team Champion Bubba Ray Dudley talked about The Young Bucks and how AEW can attract more viewers by doing catchy segments. Bubba Ray Dudley said that during segments, AEW can somehow make Matt and Nick Jackson lose their legs. He said that the drama can go on for eight to ten weeks and during those weeks, AEW can make Matt and Nick Jackson one of the biggest faces the promotion has ever produced.

"When you see a babyface that has something that resonates with the people, as a heel that's what you want to zero in on."@bullyray5150 on his New Year's Wrestling Resolution: heels getting more heat 🔥🔥🔥



Bubba Ray Dudley talks about his WWE pitch

AEW can show the duo struggle with their day-to-day training. When they won’t be able to do their iconic superkicks in the ring, fans will get emotionally attracted to the storyline. Bubba Ray Dudley added that when the Tag-Team make their ‘healed up’ return, fans will go crazy. Bubba Ray Dudley said that the storyline will definitely work because he had pitched a similar idea to Vince McMahon during The Dudley Boyz' feud with The Rock. Dudley said that other than breaking The Rock’s leg or hand, he said that he wanted to break’s The Rock’s throat so that he could not interact with fans.

“A long time ago, I pitched an idea to Vince McMahon about me and D-Von crushing The Rock's throat. So, The Rock couldn't talk anymore. I wanted to take away The People's voice from The People. Obviously, it never happened, but Vince told me that he really liked the idea," said Bubba Ray Dudley.

Bubba Ray Dudley said that WWE Chairman loved the idea, but WWE officials never gave it the green light. Some believe that the idea was turned down because The Rock and his trash talk used to attract a lot of fans. During the attitude era, fans from all over the city used to visit the show just to hear The Rock speak.

