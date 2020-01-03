WWE SmackDown Preview: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt Returns; King Corbin Confronts Roman Reigns

WWE Royal Rumble is just a few days away and WWE is trying to give structure to the ongoing storylines. This week’s WWE SmackDown will try to do the same as King Corbin can come to the ring to confront Roman Reigns. According to many, The Fiend can also return to the blue brand show as his WWE Universal Championship contender (Daniel Bryan) has been decided. Fans can also see SmackDown superstars announce their involvement in the Royal Rumble 2020 match.

Here are some matches/segments that can happen on WWE

SmackDown: The Fiend can make his return

After Daniel Bryan became the No.1 contender to face Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Championship, The Fiend is set to make his return on SmackDown. Fans believe that WWE can do another weird segment between the two superstars to build up their ongoing rivalry. It is expected that Daniel Bryan can to something which will shock both the Universal Champion and the WWE Universe.

King Corbin may confront Roman Reigns

The rivalry between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has been going on for months. Fans believe that the two superstars can face each other in the upcoming PPV. Last week, Roman Reigns made his return and caused Corbin to lose his No.1 contender’s spot. Now, it is expected that The King can return to the ring with revenge on his mind. Some believe that Corbin can confront Reigns and the two can even face each other in a Pre-Royal Rumble match.

Braun Strowman’s Intercontinental Championship segment

A few weeks ago, Braun Strowman returned to the blue brand show and directly went after the Intercontinental Championship. His challenge was never accepted by champion Shinsuke Nakamura. The two-faced each other in a Tag-Team match last week. During the match, Braun Strowman punished Shinsuke Nakamura and it looks like he is going to get a title shot soon. Fans believe that the match between the two can happen in the upcoming episodes or Royal Rumble.

