WWE Rumours: Sami Zayn Might Permanently Move To NXT From SmackDown

Sami Zayn was the main man when he wrestled at WWE NXT. He provided NXT with some great moments and his match with Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT TakeOver: Dallas is considered as one of the best matches NXT has ever produced. When Sami Zayn made his official WWE debut against John Cena, fans thought that he will do something amazing, but that never happened. Until now, Zayn has participated in sixteen televised singles matches and he has won only one. Though he does a good job of being the spokesperson of the Intercontinental Champion, fans believe that his wrestling talents are just too good to be sacrificed for his current role.

Now, there are rumours that WWE can send Sami Zayn back to NXT as they want to give the former NXT champion a fresh start. A Sportskeeda report states that WWE can trade Sami Zayn in its official Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania. Reports also reveal that people at a higher level of WWE have made this decision and there is a huge chance that it can happen.

“With regards to NXT, Sami Zayn is still the favourite name I’m hearing, but there is a lot of discussion about that, so I can say for certain. There is a level of people that are interested in bringing him back to NXT, people who have been there before, people who have a lot to add,” said Tom Colohue from Sportskeeda.

Sami Zayn WWE overview

After taking a break in July, Sami Zayn made his WWE return and joined forces with Shinsuke Nakamura. They attacked The Miz on an episode of Miz TV. Sami Zayn called himself as the manager of Nakamura and has helped him win the Intercontinental Championship. Recently, Sami Zayn revealed that he is also the manager of Mojo Rawley and acquired the license to appear in both RAW and Smackdown.

