WWE: Bully Ray Slams The Promotion For Not Giving Matt Hardy His Due

WWE News

Bully Ray recently revealed that WWE is taking out their frustration on Matt for whatever his brother Jeff Hardy may have done wrong. Read on to know more.

WWE

The multi-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE. He had to face a series of losses against RAW superstars like Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. Last time, Matt Hardy was seen in the WWE ring was back in April when he defeated The Usos. Following his loss to WWE RAW superstars this week, Hardy took to Twitter and revealed that his ‘countdown to Arcadia has begun’.

When fans asked about the reason behind Hardy’s recent appearance and loss in the match against Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy wrote that he entered the ring to repay his debt. He said that he worked for WWE with pride and did whatever he could. Matt Hardy ended the tweet by writing that his conscience is clear and he is at peace.

Also Read l Stephanie McMahon wants to see CM Punk and AJ Lee return to the WWE ring

Also Read l Hulk Hogan reveals new bearded look in WWE, posts pictures on Twitter

Former Tag-Team Champion Bully Ray Slams WWE

Bully Ray, who has fought Matt Hardy in the past, recently revealed that WWE is taking out their frustration on Matt for whatever his brother Jeff Hardy may have done wrong. Bully Ray said that the Hardy Boys are like his brothers and seeing Matt being treated like that breaks his heart. He said that Matt Hardy always deals with this kind of thing. He ended the conversation saying that whatever WWE is doing is ridiculous.

"It almost seems like they [WWE] take out their frustrations on Matt for whatever Jeff [Hardy] may have done wrong," said Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio.

Also Read l WWE Throwback: Lita defeats Trish Stratus to become WWE Women's Champion

Also Read l WWE Throwback: Stone Cold Steve Austin says goodbye to WWE fans after losing to The Rock

