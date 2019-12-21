WWE: Bully Ray Slams The Promotion For Not Giving Matt Hardy His Due

The multi-time WWE Tag-Team Champion Matt Hardy recently returned to WWE. He had to face a series of losses against RAW superstars like Buddy Murphy and Drew McIntyre. Last time, Matt Hardy was seen in the WWE ring was back in April when he defeated The Usos. Following his loss to WWE RAW superstars this week, Hardy took to Twitter and revealed that his ‘countdown to Arcadia has begun’.

When fans asked about the reason behind Hardy’s recent appearance and loss in the match against Drew McIntyre, Matt Hardy wrote that he entered the ring to repay his debt. He said that he worked for WWE with pride and did whatever he could. Matt Hardy ended the tweet by writing that his conscience is clear and he is at peace.

I needed to return to @WWE to finish in the right way. I didn’t want 2010 to be my finale. I returned in the most EPIC way & repaid my debt. I waved the #WWE flag with pride & worked hard to be a model employee. My conscience is clear & I am at peace. pic.twitter.com/EpT1gjNZNT — The VESSEL of Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 10, 2019

Former Tag-Team Champion Bully Ray Slams WWE

Bully Ray, who has fought Matt Hardy in the past, recently revealed that WWE is taking out their frustration on Matt for whatever his brother Jeff Hardy may have done wrong. Bully Ray said that the Hardy Boys are like his brothers and seeing Matt being treated like that breaks his heart. He said that Matt Hardy always deals with this kind of thing. He ended the conversation saying that whatever WWE is doing is ridiculous.

"It almost seems like they [WWE] take out their frustrations on Matt for whatever Jeff [Hardy] may have done wrong," said Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio.

Matt Hardy STILL gets one of the biggest pops the second his music hits ... and Creative STILL refuses to listen.#RAW@BustedOpenRadio — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) December 17, 2019

