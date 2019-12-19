WWE Throwback: Lita Defeats Trish Stratus To Become WWE Women's Champion

The only rivalry which came close to the one between Stone Cold and The Rock was between Trish Stratus and Lita. The rivalry between the two women wrestlers stretched for almost 6 years and produced some excellent matches.

However, their Women's Championship match on the December 6, 2004 episode of WWE RAW still remains one of the best. This was the second time in WWE history that a title was being defended in the main event of RAW. Fans still think that this match should have happened in a PPV rather than a brand show as the match was filled with incredible moments and high-flying moves.

WWE RAW Throwback - Lita defeats Trish Stratus

The rivalry between the two got more serious after Lita challenged Trish Stratus to a Women's Championship match at Survivor Series and broke her nose while attacking her with a chair, leading to her disqualification.

The feud continued and on December 6, 2004, Lita defeated Stratus in the main event of RAW to win her second WWE Women's Championship. In the middle of the match, Lita delivered a suicide dive from the ring when she over-rotated by a fraction, barely escaping serious injury. After that, Trish Stratus kept Lita grounded, not letting Lita use her deadly high flying moves. However, the red-headed vixen recovered to delivered a Moonsault to take control and later win the match.

On Wednesday, The Queens of Queens celebrated her 44th birthday with her family and WWE friends. Recently, she took to Twitter and thanked her fans for sharing loving messages on the occasion. She said that she and her daughters were delighted to see their mailbox filled.

Just wanted to hop on to say thank you for the beautiful bday messages!! Morning brekkie and kisses from my fam, lunch w/ my girls, an inbox full of texts from my family and friends and SO 👏🏼 MUCH 👏🏼 LOVE 👏🏼from my Stratuspherians-what else could a girl ask for?? Love u guys!❤️ pic.twitter.com/dO04zxBOSo — Queen of Queens (@trishstratuscom) December 18, 2019

