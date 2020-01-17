WWE To Bring Edge And The Undertaker To Royal Rumble? Fans Speculate

WWE Royal Rumble is just around the corner. With every passing day, there are stories about the participants rumoured to enter the traditional men's Royal Rumble match. On top of that, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar announcing his entry at the No. 1 spot has already generated a lot of hype for the show. However, it is likely that WWE will have a trick or two up their sleeves for the pay-per-view (PPV). Fans are speculating if WWE accidentally confirmed Edge and The Undertaker's return at the Royal Rumble.

WWE news: Undertaker's iconic ride spotted in London

How would you react if you saw The Undertaker's hearse in the the middle of London? 😂🤣



WWE ended their 30-year association with Sky Sports to jump ship to BT Sport. A host of WWE superstars were recently present in London for a promotional campaign. Paige, Charlotte Flair, Sheamus, Andrade - all made their trip to London along with Shane McMahon to kick off WWE's new UK Network.

However, fans also managed to spot The Undertaker's hearse in London. The Dead Man's famous ride could possibly be just a marketing ploy by WWE. However, this hasn't stopped fans from speculating the Phenom's return to WWE. The Undertaker last made a WWE appearance in September when he returned on an episode of WWE SmackDown to chokeslam Sami Zayn. His last match inside the squared circle was at Extreme Rules when he teamed up with Roman Reigns to beat Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre. Although 54, Undertaker still remains a top draw for the company.

Coming to Edge, the Rated R Superstar could possibly be the most realistic to return at Royal Rumble this year. The 46-year-old was forced to retire in 2011 after being diagnosed with cervical spinal stenosis. Despite an emotional farewell, Edge remained in touch with the company and made sporadic appearances. In 2019, he engaged in a wrestling move for the first time since 2011 by spearing Elias at Summerslam in his hometown (Toronto, Canada). Multiple publications have already confirmed that he was spotted in Pittsburgh. It is believed that he was visiting WWE’s chief of medical while in the city.

Now, WrestleZone has reported that Edge has been locked for the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble match. Edge himself admitted on his podcast that 'he would work a match tomorrow if he wanted to'. And now, with him being fit again, we might just see another devastating spear from Edge at Royal Rumble.

