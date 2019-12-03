WWE RAW: Randy Orton Takes Down AJ Styles With An RKO Out Of Nowhere, Stuns WWE Universe

It is a hard phase for AJ Styles fans as the former US Champion lost his title to Rey Mysterio in the previous week of WWE RAW. Well, this week would have been a little better for him if Randy Orton remained out of his way. AJ Styles and his team defeated Ricochet, Humberto Carrillo and Rey Mysterio in a triple threat contest but Randy Orton’s sensational RKO took away the last laugh from AJ Styles.

Also Read | WWE RAW Preview: Seth Rollins To Apologise On Show, Becky Lynch-Asuka Feud Intensifies

WWE RAW: Randy Orton plants a surprise RKO on AJ Styles

The O.C stepped inside the ring against US Champion Rey Mysterio, Richochet and Humberto Carrillo in the main-event contest of WWE RAW. AJ Styles wanted to take out all his frustration over Rey Mysterio as the Mexican defeated him in a high profile match last week. It was definitely not an easy fight and both the teams had their moments throughout. The United States Champion put on a great fight along with Richochet and Humberto Carrillo but the O.C beat them down for a great victory.

However, the victory soon turned out to be a nightmare for AJ Styles, as Randy Orton came out of nowhere and planted a vicious RKO on him. It came as a shock for the entire WWE Universe and AJ Styles himself, as Randy Orton did not make a usual entrance. No theme music, no lights out but the Viper came out straight from hell and delivered a strong message to AJ Styles. The former United States Champion ended the night with a victory but it was Randy Orton who got the last laugh of the night. Take a look at Randy Orton’s RKO on AJ Styles.

Also Read | WWE: Drew McIntyre Takes Sarcastic Dig At Randy Orton On Twitter

WWE RAW: Randy Orton vs AJ Styles, a potential rivalry?

Definitely a thumbs up fight at this moment. AJ Styles lost his US Championship against Rey Mysterio and he is still waiting for his perfect opponent. After the lastest segment of WWE RAW, a potential rivalry between Randy Orton and AJ Styles is expected to be built up for the upcoming PPV, WWE TLC. No wonder, AJ Styles would love to give a reply to Randy Orton in the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW. Take a look at their fight from the past.

Also Read | WWE RAW Highlights, Results As Seth Rollins Says Sorry, Lana-Bobby Lashley Get Arrested

Also Read | WWE RAW: Lana Signs A ‘multi-million’ Deal With WWE, Shares News On Twitter