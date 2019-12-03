WWE RAW: Rusev's Reaction To Lana And Bobby Lashley Getting Arrested Is Insane

In the aftermath of the altercation at WWE Starrcade with Rusev, Lana and Bobby Lashley were extra cautious on WWE RAW. The lovebirds brought in extra security with them to prevent another attack like that on Sunday by Rusev. However, things went awry and the duo ended up getting arrested for assault. Following the arrest, Rusev took to social media and taunted his wife with a smiling picture of himself sporting an 'American Rebel' t-shirt.

WWE RAW: Rusev confronts Bobby Lashley

Interestingly, the reason behind Bobby Lashley and Lana getting arrested was the Bulgarian giant. Rusev confronted Lashley following the latter’s match against Kevin Owens. Enraged by the attack on him, Lashley berated the Nashville cops who were brought in for extra security. In a huff, Lashley walked past one of the officers and nudged him. It led to Lashley getting arrested.

WWE RAW: Lana slaps an officer

Watching her beau get arrested did not sit well with Lana. An angry Lana slapped another officer on duty for arresting Lashley. It led to her arrest, and the couple were escorted out of the arena.

WWE RAW: Watch Lana and Bobby Lashley getting arrested

WWE RAW: Rusev reacts to Lana and Bobby Lashley's arrest

Rusev, who had sneaked an attack on Lashley, fled the arena and was nowhere to be seen when his love rival and wife got arrested. Later, he took to his Instagram page to post a smiling picture of himself with a caption saying ‘Hi’ to Lana.

Rusev currently has a restraining order served to him by Lana and Lashley, which prevents him from being around the couple. However, recent events have proved that Rusev has little regard for the law and officials cannot save the All-Mighty from him.

