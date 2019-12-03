Tommaso Ciampa Says He Would Rather Retire Than Join WWE RAW Or SmackDown

Tommaso Ciampa was supposed to be the only superstar to join WWE’s main roster, but WWE Chairman Vince McMahon and other officials decided to send four NXT superstars to WWE. Johnny Gargano and Ciampa went back to NXT, but Ricochet and Aleister Black remained in WWE. Earlier, Tommaso Ciampa was being interviewed by Lilian Garcia on her show Chasing Glory where the Blackheart showed his hatred towards the main WWE roster and said that he would rather retire from WWE than to join the main roster.

“If I have to go to Raw or SmackDown, then I’m gonna retire and I would love to produce or coach or be a part of it," Tommaso Ciampa quoted on Chasin Glory.

Tommaso Ciampa added that WWE is not for him and if he joins the main roster, he will quit within six months. He said that he would rather produce a match or coach some wrestlers. Tommaso Ciampa is currently busy dealing with Adam Cole and Finn Balor. Last week on WWE NXT, Tommaso Ciampa fought Finn Balor and despite showing excellent skills, Ciampa lost the match.

WWE NXT: Finn Balor vs Tommaso Ciampa

After the Undisputed ERA interrupted the Survivor Series win celebration, Finn Balor came in and challenged Tommaso Ciampa for a match. Ciampa started the match with a bang, but Finn Balor found the opening and sent Ciampa into the barricade. Balor then delivered 1916, but Tommaso Ciampa moved and successfully landed a hit on the Prince. Ciampa delivered an avalanche Air Raid Crash but was not able to seal a win.

WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, who was sitting at the ringside, saw the tide turning the wrong way and intervened. He hit Ciampa with an enzuigiri before Balor delivered 1916 to win the match. After the match, The WWE NXT champion enters the ring and stood next to Balor. When fans thought that they are seeing an alliance being made, 'The Prince' hit Cole with a Pele kick.

