Cain Velasquez Released By WWE Despite Signing Multi-year Contract Just Last Year: Report

A few weeks ago, WWE released 30 superstars from the company with a view to acting on the financial hit amid the pandemic. There have now been reports that WWE has also released former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Cain Velasquez has been released by WWE despite signing a multi-year deal with the company just last year. Cain Velasquez has not been featured in any PPV since last year’s WWE Crown Jewel where he was defeated by Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer said that because of Cain Velasquez’s absence over the last couple of months, WWE decided to end terminate his contract. According to many, Cain Velasquez was scheduled to make a surprise return at this year’s Royal Rumble with Velasquez himself confirming that same in an interview. However, Cain Velasquez did not feature at Royal Rumble, though WWE fans did see a surprise return in the form of the Rated-R Superstar, Edge.

"I can win it, hell yeah, that's my mentality for everything. I'm going in to win this thing (Men’s Royal Rumble match)," Cain Velasquez had said.

Cain Velasquez’s last WWE appearance

A few months ago, the former UFC Champion made an appearance at a live WWE event in Mexico where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C. Cain Velasquez was earlier scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio. However, 'The Masked Luchador' then got busy with his storyline including Brock Lesnar. However, Velasquez and Carrillo defeated The O.C. despite AJ Styles' interference.

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in the UFC octagon finally concluded when Lesnar retained his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept countering him with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar countered by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapped him in in a Kimura for a tap-out victory.

