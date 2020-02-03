Rey Mysterio Makes This Bold Claim About Cain Velasquez's Future In WWE

Even though Cain Velasquez lost his WWE debut match at Crown Jewel, his friend and colleague Rey Mysterio still believes that Velasquez has the potential to shock the world. In an interview with BT Sport, Rey Mysterio revealed that Cain Velasquez will dominate the WWE ring if he decides to do it full time. Rey Mysterio said that he and Velasquez trained together for a while and he saw Cain Velasquez do incredible moves. He said that Cain Velasquez ‘loves the Lucha Libre style’ and is very agile for his size.

"I think he's gonna be a great one in the ring. I can't wait to see that full transition. Once he sets his mind and he wants to do something, he doesn't stop until he accomplishes it," said Rey Mysterio.

Cain Velasquez recent WWE appearance

The former UFC Champion recently made an appearance on a WWE live event in Mexico where he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo to take on The O.C. Cain Velasquez was earlier scheduled to team up with Rey Mysterio. That didn’t happen as the masked luchador got busy with his storyline including Brock Lesnar. However, Velasquez and Carrillo defeated The O.C. despite an interference by AJ Styles.

WWE Crown Jewel: Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez highlights

A rivalry that began almost ten years ago in a UFC octagon finally concluded when Lesnar redeemed his WWE Championship at the Crown Jewel PPV. From the start of the match, Lesnar tried to take control, but Velasquez kept on countering him with some incredible MMA moves. After a few combos, Velasquez downed Lesnar with a knee and started delivering punches. Lesnar countered by kicking his opponent on the knee and trapping him in in a Kimura for a tap-out victory.

