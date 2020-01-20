Cain Velasquez Claims Triple H Rejected Him Before His WWE Debut

Cain Velasquez is a rising star in the WWE universe. The company signed the former UFC Superstar (who had an intense rivalry with Brock Lesnar) in 2019. The rivalry was reignited after Velasquez joined WWE. During a recent interview, Cain Velasquez revealed that he had been keen to join WWE. However, company bosses Vince McMahon and Triple H had turned him down in the past.

Cain Velasquez on his WWE debut

Cain Velasquez said that when he did the AAA, he had called WWE first. He further added that he expressed interest in participating in a match after he saw one at Elimination Chamber. Velasquez said that it was clear that the company hired only the best in business, so Vince McMahon and Triple H were not going to give him a chance. So, he decided to give Lucha a shot.

Elaborating further, Velasquez said his wife encouraged him to fight a Lucha match. He added that he wanted to wear a mask to pay homage to the Lucha legacy. Velasquez went on to wrestle in a few events in Mexico's AAA and even partnered with AEW's Cody Rhodes.

His performance in the wrestling circuit must have caught the attention of WWE bosses. They signed him on in 2019. Velasquez made his WWE debut against Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel. He lost the match. Though the former UFC fighter has been out of action due to injury, WWE sources have revealed that he will be a part of Royal Rumble later this month.