When Batista Brutally Attacked Ric Flair On His Birthday To Reignite Triple H Rivalry

WWE decided to pay tribute to the legendary Ric Flair in 2019 by revealing a customised WWE World title with Ric Flair’s name on it. However, the plan failed miserably as Batista intervened and spoiled the night for Ric Flair and his fans. ‘The Animal’ made a shocking return on a Monday Night RAW episode in 2019. He delivered a shocking message for Triple H. Let us see how Batista stunned the entire WWE universe by beating the hell out of Ric Flair.

Also Read | WWE Posts Hilarious John Cena And Bray Wyatt TikTok Video, Fans Ask Them To Delete It

WWE: Batista’s brutal attack over Ric Flair

Batista and Triple H shared a deep rivalry. In February 2019, Triple H along with his WWE colleagues (Kurt Angle, Shawn Michaels) and wife Stephanie McMahon presented the customised WWE World title in front of a huge Monday Night RAW audience. WWE COO Triple H invited the 16-time world champion ‘Nature Boy’ to appear and inaugurate his memorial belt. However, Batista changed the entire scenario by attacking Ric Flair backstage.

Also Read | WWE Royal Rumble To Feature Sheamus Vs Shorty G And Lacy Evans Vs Bayley Matches

The Nature Boy was about to enter the arena but Batista stopped him and dragged him towards the locker room. What happened in the locker room is still a mystery but Ric Flair was almost left lifeless when Batista opened the door. No wonder, Triple H could not keep his calm at that moment and rushed backstage. However, he could not find anything more than a devastated Ric Flair. Batista was nowhere on the scene. Take a look at the insane moment.

Batista has now turned his attention towards Hollywood and has been seen in movies like Guardians of the Galaxy and Spectre.

Also Read | WWE: Ric Flair Admits To Being Shocked By Roman Reigns' Leukaemia Announcement

Also Read | Rhea Ripley Hailed As 'the Next Rock, John Cena, Batista' By Mark Henry

(Image courtesy: WWE.com)