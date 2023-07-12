Can Brock Lesnar Finally Overcome The One Man He Has Failed To Overpower?

Brock Lesnar is an unstoppable force. The Beast Incarnate has defeated several of his opponents who have went against him. His most recent feud with Cody Rhodes has received attention from fans. But, before WWE's SummerSlam, Lesnar has a task to complete in order to settle the supremacy debate. Will it be a test for the beast? Or will it be a simple task?

3 things you need to know

Brock Lesnar recently battled with Cody Rhodes at Backlash

Lesnar and Rhodes have one win each against each other

The American Nightmare called out The Beast Incarnate for a match in SummerSlam

Also Read | Even A Shark Is Scared Of Deadman: Undertaker Scares Off Shark By Just Staring At It-WATCH

Brock Lesnar vs Cody Rhodes: What has happened so far

Brock Lesnar has the flair to stand out like a tank. Even Roman Reigns required The Bloodline's assistance to defeat him in a Universal Championship bout at SummerSlam 2022. Cody Rhodes, on the other hand, has remained a dominant force and one of the most courageous adversaries Lesnar has faced in his WWE tenure. Both superstars crossed paths at Raw After Mania and fought at the premium live events Night of Champions and Backlash.

Also Read | Even At An UFC Event, WWE Legend Gets The 'biggest Pop' Among Legends At UFC 290- WATCH

Lesnar and Rhodes have one win against each other. The Beast Incarnate won the first match at Night of Champions via referee stoppage in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, while The American Nightmare made the score even at Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Their feud re-ignited after Brock returned on Monday Night Raw and attacked Cody.

A third match is in the making as Cody Rhodes has challenged Brock Lesnar for a match in SummerSlam 2023 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. It could be one of the most awaited matches as WWE begins building their card for the biggest party of the summer. Interestingly, The American Nightmare laid out a unique challenge, as he called out The Beast Incarnate in a 'Rubber Match.' Lesnar has not made a response, but he could speak up about it in his return to Monday Nights.

What is a Rubber Match?

The buzz around a rubber match has become imminent after Cody Rhodes mentioned it on Monday Night Raw. Several fans were scratching their heads on what the match actually meant. But the Rubber match has a simple meaning, as such type of match is a tiebreaker clash. When both rivals have a comparable amount of scores or wins, a rubber bout will be scheduled to determine the feud's final victor. With a single victory each, Cody sought a rematch to determine the feud's winner.

Can the Beast silence the Nightmare?

The American Nightmare has ticked off the Beast, and he certainly would be in no mood to mess around. Lesnar turned on his heel-ish mood and has been lashing out some of his best attacks in recent memory. The Beast Incarnate can certainly take Cody Rhodes to Supplex City at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar locked Cody Rhodes in a Kimura Lock at Night of Champions at Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah; Image: wwe.com

However, Rhodes has come out as a top-tier babyface and he has had a Hulk Hogan-esque effect among the audience. The sports entertainment promotion is pushing both superstars as the company's faces, but Rhodes could entirely win the battle in Detroit and eventually continue to finish the story.

Will Cody stand victorious over Brock? Or will Lesnar overpower Rhodes? It is subject to witness.