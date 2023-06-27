WWE Raw Results: Cody Rhodes beats Priest, Mysterio avoids him ahead of Money In The Bank

The June 26 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw featured several interesting matchups that continued to build the storyline for this weekend’s WWE Money In The Bank 2023 premium live event. Money In The Bank 2023 is slated to be held on Saturday night at a special location. WWE is all set to return to the iconic O2 Arena in London for the much-awaited pay-per-view event.

3 Things You Need To Know

Money In The Bank 2023 will be held on Saturday, July 1

It features the traditional Men’s and Women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Matches

Several title clashes are also set to take place at the exciting

ALSO READ | When Is Randy Orton Finally Making His WWE Return? Here's A Massive Update

WWE Raw Results: Dominik Mysterio refuses to brawl against Cody Rhodes

The June 26 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw kicked off with Dominik Mysterio appearing in the ring with Rhea Ripley as both superstars claimed Dominik could get over Cody Rhodes in their upcoming match at WWE Money In The Bank 2023. Rhodes then entered the ring to answer the couple, but Dominik walked off with Rhea doing the heel “we’ll fight on MY time” gimmick. In the next segment, Ricochet earned a victory over Shinsuke Nakamura before competing in the Men’s Ladder match at MITB 2023.

During a backstage segment, the Intercontinental champion Gunther accepted Riddle’s challenge for a championship match at Money In The Bank. Up next, Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez on Raw after Liv Morgan launched an attack on Shayna Baszler at the ringside. Going ahead in the show, the WWE world heavyweight champion Seth Rollins was attacked by Finn Balor, as the former introduced NXT champion Carmelo Hayes on Raw.

In the next segment, The Miz attacked Tommaso Ciampa, before the participants of the six women’s Money In The Bank ladder match got involved in a feud. Going ahead, Gunther earned a win over Sami Zayn, while Carmelo suffered a loss at the hands of Finn Balor. In the main event of the show, Cody Rhodes defeated Damian Priest by pinfall despite Ripley and Mysterio’s attempts failed attempts at distracting him.

ALSO READ | John Cena's Post On PM Modi With Joe Biden In His Signature WWE Pose Breaks The Internet

WWE Monday Night Raw: Full Results for June 26 episode

Ricochet defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

Gunther accepted Matt Riddle's challenge

Ronda Rousey defeated Raquel Rodriguez

Finn Balor attacked Seth Rollins

The Miz attacked Tommaso Ciampa

Gunther defeated Sami Zayn

Finn Balor defeated Carmelo Hayes

What to expect at WWE Money In The Bank 2023?

While Seth Rollins defends his title against Finn Balor at MITB, Rhodes will face Mysterio in the premium live event. At the same time, Gunther and Riddle will also clash in a championship match. Click here to check out the match card for Money In The Bank 2023 PPV.