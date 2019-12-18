Can Daniel Bryan's 'Yes Movement' Be The Next Big Thing In WWE Again?

Daniel Bryan's rivalry with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has brought back the 'Yes Movement' to WWE and it is here to stay. His return at WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs to rescue The Miz got the entire WWE Universe pumped up. It saw a massive reaction from the fans. Now that Daniel Bryan is a face, can the 'Yes Movement' become the next big thing in WWE again? Let's analyse.

Also Read | WWE TLC Throwback: On This Day, Daniel Bryan Defeated AJ Styles To Retain His WWE Title

Watch: Daniel Bryan winning the top prize at WrestleMania 30

'Yes Movement' 1.0

Daniel Bryan overcoming all odds to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania 30 is one of the best storylines in WWE in recent times. His one-man fight against the authority to become the face of the company resonated with the supporters and he got a huge fanbase firmly behind him. The 'Yes' chants dominated much of late 2013 and 2014 in WWE. His mere appearance aroused a deafening reaction from the WWE Universe. Although WWE never pulled the plug on his run, injuries cut short his momentum, meaning he was forced to retire from competing in the ring in 2016. He did make his return to live television later that year as the SmackDown manager.

Daniel Bryan at the beginning of the decade and at the end of the decade. #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/emMZEr7EVy — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) December 16, 2019

Also Read | WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns To Face Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan Vs The Fiend On The Cards

While it is a well-known fact that Daniel Bryan is back to wrestling again, his 'Yes Movement' failed to kick on right from the bat. Being the great wrestler he is, Bryan swerved the entire WWE Universe by turning heel and won the WWE Championship last year. Although a very good move by the WWE creatives to freshen up his character, the heel run soon became stale and the crowd kept losing interest in 'the American Dragon'.

Also Read | WWE: Daniel Bryan Returns At WWE TLC With A New Look, Assaults Bray Wyatt

'Yes Movement' 2.0?

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt had already been established as the company's biggest and most twisted heel. He's destroyed Finn Balor, Kurt Angle, Kane and most notably Seth Rollins. He beat the latter to bring the WWE Universal Championship to Smackdown. In need of a fresh challenge, the Fiend targetted a lost Daniel Bryan who was still trying hard to resist the 'Yes Movement'. A loss for Bryan at the WWE Survivor Series was the final straw. Bryan became obsessed with Wyatt in the subsequent episodes of SmackDown before finally embracing the 'Yes Movement' for real.

"The Fiend" vs Daniel Bryan is far from over. Now that WWE has freshened-up Bryan's look, he looks like the guy that may just take Fiend down for good. We do agree that ending "The Fiend"s dominating run so soon won't be the best idea, but if Daniel Bryan gets the WWE Universe roaring again, the company may just consider a change in direction. Even if Bryan fails to beat the Fiend, crowd reactions suggest that they are firmly behind the former World Champion. And if booked well by the company, the 'Yes Movement' can surely become next big thing in the WWE.

Also Read | WWE SmackDown Results And Highlights: Bray Wyatt Inflicts Another Assault On Daniel Bryan