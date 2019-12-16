WWE: Daniel Bryan Returns At WWE TLC With A New Look, Assaults Bray Wyatt

Daniel Bryan is not done with Universal Champion Bray Wyatt and he is coming back for him. At least, that’s what he communicated at the recently held WWE TLC. After an unsuccessful title shot at Survivor Series, Daniel Bryan has made his WWE return in the most shocking way possible. The former champion made his presence felt, as he decided to attack Bray Wyatt after his fight at WWE TLC. Bray Wyatt defended his title successfully against The Miz. However, he was definitely not ready for Daniel Bryan. Daniel Bryan appeared in his new look and took out all his anger on the current WWE Universal Champion. It was a sight to behold as Bryan assaulted Bray Wyatt left, right and centre.

WWE TLC: Daniel Bryan in a new look

Daniel Bryan’s current look at WWE TLC caught a lot of attention as he is looking absolutely different. The former WWE Champion has shaved his hair and beard. He walked into the arena in a maroon hoodie. Fans were excited to see Daniel Bryan back but his new look garnered the maximum attention.

WWE TLC: What exactly happened?

Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse character appeared for the first time at WWE TLC. It was quite different from the character of "The Fiend". Unlike, "The Fiend"s heavy metal walkout, Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Funhouse character made a funny and cheery entrance.No wonder, Bray Wyatt successfully retained his Universal Championship at WWE TLC. However, the night ended on a bad note for Bray Wyatt. Daniel Bryan entered and launched a surprising assault over him.

