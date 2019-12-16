WWE TLC Throwback: On This Day, Daniel Bryan Defeated AJ Styles To Retain His WWE Title

Daniel Bryan made a little cameo and AJ Styles was nowhere to be seen in the recent WWE TLC PPV. According to many, the two (who provided WWE with one of the greatest TLC matches) were not optimised well by the company. However, the WWE Championship match between Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles in WWE TLC 2018 had everything. From high flying moves to character-defining moments, it is one of the best matches WWE has set up in years.

WWE TLC 2018: Daniel Bryan defeats AJ Styles

Daniel Bryan trapped AJ Styles and started to trigger his nerves from the start. The challenger got frustrated and hit the champion with a dropkick, sending him to the floor. Daniel Bryan recovered soon enough and started targeting the mid-section of AJ Styles. He continued delivering a series of kicks, but a big clothesline from AJ Styles turned the situation. The Phenomenal One kept on punishing The Beard and went on to use steel steps to brutalise the champion.

The challenger took the champion back to the ring and hit him with a fireman's carry backbreaker for a two-count. Daniel Bryan delivered a big suplex which was enough for him to gain momentum. He started delivering some 'Yes! Kicks' and went on to kick the challenger’s face. In the later part of the match, fans saw Daniel Bryan escaping a trap and locking Styles in a LeBell Lock. However, AJ Styles countered the LeBell Lock by turning it into a roll-up.

Styles then delivered the springboard 450 splash followed by a Calf Crusher that left Bryan in pain. Somehow, Daniel Bryan recovered and moved towards the rope to break the hold. AJ Styles tried to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm, but the champion dodged. The Beard then tried to deliver a running knee, but The Phenomenal One dodged it as well. AJ Styles again tried to deliver a Phenomenal Forearm, but this time Daniel Bryan caught him and pinned him for a win.

