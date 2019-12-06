WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns To Face Dolph Ziggler, Daniel Bryan Vs The Fiend On The Cards

In the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown, 'The Big Dog' Roman Reigns is set to face Dolph Ziggler a week after defeating 'The Glorious' Bobby Roode. King Corbin is also expected to return to the ring to humiliate 'The Big Dog' and take his revenge. The show may also feature a new Daniel Bryan, who will have revenge in his mind as well after what 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt did to him last week.

WWE SmackDown: Daniel Bryan may confront ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt

Last week, when Daniel Bryan came to ring to confront 'The Fiend', he was seen being dragged down to hell as pieces of Bryan’s hair were all over the place. It looks like the WWE Universal Champion is doing everything he can to dig deeper into the mind of Bryan and last week we saw Bryan pushed to the limits. According to many, the WWE Universe can see a new version of Daniel Bryan in the upcoming episode and WWE would like to make the storyline even bigger as the TLC PPV is just few weeks away.

WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns may face Dolph Ziggler, Corbin also set to arrive on the scene

After defeating Bobby Roode last week, Roman Reigns is set to face Roode’s Tag-Team partner Dolph Ziggler in the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. According to WWE, King Corbin is also set to make an appearance on the show after he vowed to ‘humiliate’ Roman Reigns last week. King Corbin earlier revealed that he will take over the SmackDown locker room after he defeats Roman Reigns in the coming days. King Corbin tried to attack Roman Reigns last week in the middle of the match but was not successful. The rivalry between Corbin and Reigns took a turn for the worst when Reigns speared Corbin in middle of the Triple-Threat Tag-Team Elimination match at Survivor Series.

