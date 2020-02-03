John Cena Hails Brock Lesnar As The Best WWE In-ring Performer Of All Time

John Cena is one of the greatest superstars to enter the WWE ring in his decade long career. The 16-time WWE champion has defeated many wrestlers. However, there is one superstar that John Cena couldn't defeat. Brock Lesnar is one of the greatest foes of John Cena. The Champ and The Beast have collided many times, but Brock Lesnar won all those bouts.

As of now, John Cena has decided to take some time off from wrestling. He wants to focus on his movie career. In an interview, Cena said that the current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is the best WWE in-ring performer of all time.

John Cena hails Brock Lesnar

While speaking to Sports Illustrated, John Cena revealed that he enjoyed watching Royal Rumble 2020. He said he loved the dominance shown by Brock Lesnar and it was really fun watching The Beast punish others. John Cena added that Brock Lesnar dominated for 30 minutes, which he could never do. When asked about Brock Lesnar’s elimination from the Men’s Royal Rumble match, John Cena said that he was shocked to see Lesnar get eliminated. It was jaw-dropping.

“I can say with the utmost sincerity that I believe Brock Lesnar is the best in-ring performer that I’ve seen and I know it’s an opinion, and if you want a cool quote, here it is: I think he’s the best in-ring performer of all time,” said John Cena.

Talking more about Brock Lesnar’s performance, John Cena said that it’s fun when Brock Lesnar tosses people out of the ring. John Cena then hailed Brock Lesnar as a great craftsman and a true professional. He said that when you face Brock Lesnar in the WWE ring, you learn a lot.

