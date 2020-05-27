Ranveer Singh's Hilarious Reaction To John Cena Dubbing Nicolas Cage 'Nic Flair'

WWE superstar John Cena is more than a familiar name in sports entertainment as well as in Hollywood, and the 16-time World Champion showcased his love for both industries through his recent Instagram post. Following his signature format, John Cena uploaded the post on social media without a caption, but WWE fans, including Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, were quick to decipher what John Cena was going for. John Cena posted a morphed image of Hollywood actor Nicolas Cage disguised as WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair which gave a good laugh to Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh and several other wrestling fans.

WWE news: John Cena's Instagram post of Nicolas Cage cracks Ranveer Singh up

John Cena took to Instagram and posted the picture where Nicolas Cage and Ric Flair have been morphed into ‘Nic Flair’. In the post, Nicolas Cage is spotted donning the same wrestling gear which Ric Flair used to wear during his wrestling days. Nicolas Cage is also sporting Ric Flair’s hairstyle in the image and WWE fans took to the comments section and claimed that the only thing that was left out was the WWE icon's iconic “Wooooo”.

This is far from the first time Ranveer Singh has been associated with WWE. A few days ago, Ranveer Singh thrilled WWE fans in India by posting a childhood picture of him alongside a poster of Hulk Hogan and stated that he had his eyes on the promotion as a kid. WWE officials took note on Ranveer Singh’s Instagram post and reposted it on their social media handles.

In the past, Ranveer Singh also got into a minor tiff with WWE's Paul Heyman. During the 2019 Cricket World Cup, Ranveer Singh went on to praise Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya on Twitter and wrote, “Eat, sleep, dominate, repeat”. Brock Lesnar’s manager Paul Heyman did not take kindly to those words as he felt Ranveer Singh was stealing the words of his client, Brock Lesnar, without taking his consent. Paul Heyman lashed out at Ranveer Singh on Twitter but the Bollywood superstar chose not to indulge in a war of words.

. @RanveerOfficial

ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????

1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat

2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar

3 - I am litigious

4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019

