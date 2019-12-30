The Debate
John Cena Hails 9-year-old With Dyslexia Who Created His Mosaic With Rubik's Cubes

WWE News

John Cena took to Twitter and called Benjamin the true embodiment of ‘Never Give Up’. John Cena said that he admires Benjamin, his outlook and his works.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
John Cena

Recently, a video of a nine-year-old making a John Cena mosaic with Rubik's Cubes grabbed everyone’s attention. The nine-year-old from Montreal named Benjamin suffers from dyslexia, and everything about his endeavour is simply inspiring.

Benjamin, who owns a YouTube channel called ‘Cube Kid’, shared a video in which he can be seen empowering and influencing many people. Throughout the video, Benjamin can be seen holding cue cards through which he interacts with his viewers.

One of his cards read, “The only disability in life is a bad attitude." "Dyslexia is not a disability, it’s a SUPERPOWER," read another.

At the time of writing this story, the video has more than 10,000 views and around 500 likes. Fans started sharing this video on various social media platforms and it finally caught the attention of Benjamin’s idol John Cena. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter and called Benjamin the true embodiment of ‘Never Give Up’. John Cena said that he admires Benjamin, his outlook and his work. John Cena hailed Benjamin as an artist and said that Benjamin demonstrates courage, perseverance, vulnerability and tremendous strength.

John Cena inspires fans

John Cena is known to inspire people. His Twitter feed is filled with inspiring quotes. Recently, he shared a series of tweets where he can be seen talking about his inner struggle. 

Published:
